Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,657 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.08% of Cummins worth $22,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,737,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,976,000 after acquiring an additional 62,642 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,555,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,677 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,495,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,085,000 after acquiring an additional 97,017 shares during the period. Ronna Sue Cohen grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 16,590.4% in the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,152,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139,832 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,957,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,972,000 after acquiring an additional 64,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

CMI stock traded down $3.76 on Friday, reaching $149.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,375,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,008. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.40 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.81. The company has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.11). Cummins had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.14 EPS. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $1.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital cut Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cummins from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cummins from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.67.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

