$0.03 EPS Expected for Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) will report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Energy Recovery’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Energy Recovery posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energy Recovery will report full-year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Energy Recovery.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $22.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ERII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Energy Recovery in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Energy Recovery from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Energy Recovery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Energy Recovery presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

ERII stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.70. 142,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,811. Energy Recovery has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $12.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.71. The firm has a market cap of $549.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.50 and a beta of 4.32.

In other news, VP Emily Smith sold 7,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $85,761.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,773 shares in the company, valued at $531,625.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rodney Clemente sold 36,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $440,396.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 81,299 shares in the company, valued at $969,084.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 305,764 shares of company stock worth $3,267,734. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ERII. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its position in Energy Recovery by 9.4% during the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 3,112,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,170,000 after acquiring an additional 268,501 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Energy Recovery by 508.9% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 313,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 261,971 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Energy Recovery by 23.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 100,752 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Energy Recovery by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 50,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Energy Recovery in the first quarter worth approximately $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.02% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

