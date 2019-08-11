$0.05 EPS Expected for GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) will post $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for GTT Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.12. GTT Communications reported earnings per share of ($0.43) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that GTT Communications will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.32). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GTT Communications.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $433.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.66 million. GTT Communications had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.83) EPS.

GTT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on GTT Communications from $37.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered GTT Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BTIG Research lowered GTT Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded GTT Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on GTT Communications from $42.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.88.

Shares of GTT stock opened at $6.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. GTT Communications has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $47.20.

In related news, General Counsel Chris Mckee sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $25,519.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 484,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,961,578.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Calder sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $41,007.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,333,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,671,847.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,789 shares of company stock valued at $424,266 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GTT. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of GTT Communications by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GTT Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $189,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GTT Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GTT Communications by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of GTT Communications by 356.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,611 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services.

