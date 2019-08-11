$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.08. American Software also reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Software will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. American Software had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $26.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMSWA shares. BidaskClub cut shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Software in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.01.

NASDAQ AMSWA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.49. 41,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,655. American Software has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $18.94. The company has a market cap of $424.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.18 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.14%.

In other American Software news, insider Bryan L. Sell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $52,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $52,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Michael Edenfield sold 8,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $111,030.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 424,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,581,945.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,310 shares of company stock valued at $353,135. Company insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMSWA. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 200.4% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 175,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 117,015 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in American Software by 42.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 295,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 88,054 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Software during the first quarter valued at $909,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in American Software by 2.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,625,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,374,000 after purchasing an additional 72,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Software during the fourth quarter valued at $712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

