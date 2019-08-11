$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Camtek’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.15. Camtek posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Camtek will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Camtek.

Get Camtek alerts:

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.25 million. Camtek had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 21.06%. Camtek’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Camtek in the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Camtek in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Camtek by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 23,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camtek by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 55,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 24,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camtek by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 862,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after buying an additional 277,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

CAMT stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.60. 107,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,788. The firm has a market cap of $327.44 million, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.57. Camtek has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.82.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This is an increase from Camtek’s previous annual dividend of $0.14.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camtek (CAMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.