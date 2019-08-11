$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.28. Heartland Express posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Heartland Express.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Heartland Express had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $142.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HTLD shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $21.00 price target on shares of Heartland Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of Heartland Express stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $19.82. 232,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,847. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.89. Heartland Express has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $21.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Heartland Express by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 595,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after purchasing an additional 48,156 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Heartland Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,111,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Heartland Express by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 385,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Heartland Express by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 114,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Heartland Express by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

See Also: What is the downside to momentum investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heartland Express (HTLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.