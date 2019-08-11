$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.28. Heartland Express posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Heartland Express.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Heartland Express had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $142.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HTLD shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $21.00 price target on shares of Heartland Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of Heartland Express stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $19.82. 232,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,847. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.89. Heartland Express has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $21.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Heartland Express by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 595,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after purchasing an additional 48,156 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Heartland Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,111,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Heartland Express by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 385,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Heartland Express by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 114,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Heartland Express by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

