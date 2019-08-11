-$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Equillium (NYSE:EQ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Equillium (NYSE:EQ) will report earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Equillium’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.44). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equillium will report full-year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.09). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.83) to ($1.34). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Equillium.

Get Equillium alerts:

Equillium (NYSE:EQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.04).

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Equillium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Equillium in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Equillium in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equillium in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Equillium in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equillium in the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Equillium in the 4th quarter worth about $298,000.

NYSE:EQ traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,995. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.16. Equillium has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $19.69.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equillium (EQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equillium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equillium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.