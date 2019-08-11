$0.72 EPS Expected for Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) will post $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Monro’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $0.75. Monro posted earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Monro will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Monro.

Get Monro alerts:

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Monro had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $317.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MNRO. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Monro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Monro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Monro in a research note on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Monro in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.78.

In other Monro news, insider Maureen Mulholland sold 500 shares of Monro stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $42,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,445.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald Glickman sold 3,000 shares of Monro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.17, for a total transaction of $255,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 181,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,422,413.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,285 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Monro by 60.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Monro in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Monro by 55.5% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Monro in the second quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Monro by 78.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ MNRO traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.39. 149,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,047. Monro has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $89.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.93.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monro (MNRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.