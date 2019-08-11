$1.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) This Quarter

Analysts expect Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) to post $1.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Greif’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.41 billion. Greif reported sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, September 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Greif will report full-year sales of $4.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.66 billion to $4.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.97 billion to $5.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Greif.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Greif had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Greif’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Greif from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $40.00 target price on shares of Greif and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America set a $37.00 target price on shares of Greif and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Greif presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $36.88.

Greif stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.81. The company had a trading volume of 248,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,303. Greif has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.81.

In other news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.76 per share, with a total value of $116,472.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 108,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,118.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter G. Watson bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.71 per share, for a total transaction of $490,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,759.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 20,358 shares of company stock worth $670,275 over the last 90 days. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Greif by 3,152.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 609,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,149,000 after acquiring an additional 590,937 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Greif during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,997,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Greif by 413.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 159,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 128,399 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Greif during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,762,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in Greif during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,048,000. 47.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

