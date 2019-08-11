$1.70 EPS Expected for Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.70 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the highest is $2.17. Charter Communications reported earnings of $2.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full-year earnings of $6.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $8.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $12.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.82 to $15.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHTR. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $415.71.

CHTR traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $379.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,067,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,451. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $398.41. The stock has a market cap of $84.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Charter Communications has a one year low of $272.91 and a one year high of $417.13.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Lance Conn sold 927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $370,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,820,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.78, for a total transaction of $389,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,588,879.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 41.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,087,000 after buying an additional 44,742 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 98.2% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 53.1% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,149,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,810,000 after purchasing an additional 398,865 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

