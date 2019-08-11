1,259 Shares in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) Purchased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in Southern Copper by 183.5% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 19,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd lifted its position in Southern Copper by 32.4% during the second quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 148,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 36,237 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Southern Copper by 7.6% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Southern Copper by 13.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southern Copper by 10.3% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 297,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southern Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.15.

Shares of SCCO opened at $31.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Southern Copper Corp has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $45.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

