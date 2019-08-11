$192.58 Million in Sales Expected for Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) to post sales of $192.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Paramount Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $191.48 million and the highest is $193.67 million. Paramount Group reported sales of $192.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paramount Group will report full-year sales of $783.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $772.72 million to $800.19 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $810.91 million, with estimates ranging from $792.78 million to $840.96 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Paramount Group.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.21). Paramount Group had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $188.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on PGRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.82.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGRE. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 1,298.9% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Paramount Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGRE stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,840,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,493. Paramount Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.18 and a fifty-two week high of $16.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

