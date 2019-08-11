$27.58 Million in Sales Expected for BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) to report $27.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.95 million. BioDelivery Sciences International reported sales of $14.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 94.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full-year sales of $102.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $99.90 million to $107.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $147.30 million, with estimates ranging from $135.60 million to $155.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BioDelivery Sciences International.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.30 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 34.73%.

BDSI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $8.00 target price on BioDelivery Sciences International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. BidaskClub upgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.20.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $34,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 612,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,647,097.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 484,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $2,045,653.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,559,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,802,368.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 599,458 shares of company stock valued at $2,546,413. 8.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDSI. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,943 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 57.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BDSI traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.35. 1,919,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.88. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $5.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.84 million, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.12.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

