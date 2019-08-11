$3.06 EPS Expected for IBM (NYSE:IBM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that IBM (NYSE:IBM) will report earnings of $3.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for IBM’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.57. IBM reported earnings of $3.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IBM will report full year earnings of $13.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.80 to $13.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $13.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.14 to $14.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow IBM.

Get IBM alerts:

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.20 billion. IBM had a return on equity of 69.56% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share.

IBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on IBM from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on IBM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on IBM in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on IBM in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IBM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.00.

In related news, SVP Kenneth M. Keverian sold 2,690 shares of IBM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $364,495.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,697,107.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth M. Keverian sold 2,083 shares of IBM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $274,956.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,549,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $940,430 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swedbank increased its stake in IBM by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,404,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,132,000 after acquiring an additional 244,949 shares during the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp increased its stake in IBM by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 572,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,709,000 after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in IBM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $415,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in IBM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,882,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in IBM by 706.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 35,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 31,224 shares during the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBM stock traded down $3.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.13. 5,111,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,886,483. IBM has a 12-month low of $105.94 and a 12-month high of $154.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $124.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. IBM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.92%.

IBM Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IBM (IBM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IBM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.