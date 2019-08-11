$4.24 Billion in Sales Expected for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) will post sales of $4.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.35 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries posted sales of $4.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full year sales of $17.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.04 billion to $17.36 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $17.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.62 billion to $17.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 16.04% and a negative net margin of 21.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS.

TEVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen set a $9.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.21.

Shares of TEVA stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.02. 19,402,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,598,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $6.34 and a one year high of $25.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.40. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 2.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.64.

In related news, Director Sol J. Barer purchased 111,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $996,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,159.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Notaristefani Carlo De sold 16,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $183,519.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 49,659 shares in the company, valued at $567,105.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 61.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.7% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. 65.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

