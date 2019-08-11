$506.95 Million in Sales Expected for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) will announce sales of $506.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Copart’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $500.32 million and the highest is $516.72 million. Copart posted sales of $449.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Copart will report full year sales of $2.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Copart.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $553.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.62 million. Copart had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 28.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CPRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 27th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.07 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Copart to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.77.

Shares of CPRT stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.62. The company had a trading volume of 940,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,562. Copart has a 52-week low of $44.61 and a 52-week high of $79.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.82.

In other news, insider William E. Franklin sold 41,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $3,172,711.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,818.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 179,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.54, for a total transaction of $13,377,022.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 423,458 shares of company stock valued at $31,198,755 over the last three months. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Copart (CPRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.