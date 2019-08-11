5,300 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Purchased by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,300 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 103.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 348,948 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $21,286,000 after purchasing an additional 177,213 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 18.1% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,677 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 114,885 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,008,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.6% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 30,739 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 252.0% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 131,799 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 94,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.01. 4,984,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,222,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.49. The stock has a market cap of $61.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.99. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $52.30 and a twelve month high of $80.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.07.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

