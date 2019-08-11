$709.01 Million in Sales Expected for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) to post $709.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $706.73 million to $710.30 million. TTM Technologies posted sales of $755.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $633.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. TTM Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. TTM Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 29,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 143,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period.

TTMI stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.69. 719,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,429,147. TTM Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.49 and a 1 year high of $18.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

