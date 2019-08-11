$71.19 Million in Sales Expected for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) will announce $71.19 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $70.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $71.67 million. First Bancorp posted sales of $67.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full-year sales of $282.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $279.10 million to $285.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $293.30 million, with estimates ranging from $288.49 million to $302.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. First Bancorp had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $70.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.62 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Gabelli raised shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BidaskClub upgraded First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.25.

FBNC traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $36.03. 156,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,837. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.50 and a 12 month high of $43.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.95%.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $32,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Phillips sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $80,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,262.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,150 shares of company stock valued at $184,480. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in First Bancorp by 2.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 173,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in First Bancorp by 20.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 725,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,436,000 after purchasing an additional 125,303 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Bancorp by 1.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in First Bancorp in the second quarter worth $459,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in First Bancorp by 27.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 73,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 15,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

