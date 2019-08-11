74,200 Shares in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 74,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.08% of Knowles at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Knowles by 32.2% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles during the first quarter valued at about $167,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles during the second quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles during the second quarter valued at about $183,000.

Get Knowles alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 20,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,839 shares in the company, valued at $6,276,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 4,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $82,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,220 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,648. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KN traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,403. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Knowles Corp has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Knowles had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $205.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Knowles Corp will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Knowles has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN).

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.