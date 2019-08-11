770 Shares in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) Acquired by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 770 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FIVN. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Five9 during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Five9 during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Five9 by 33.3% during the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its position in Five9 by 27.9% during the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Five9 during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000.

In related news, EVP Scott Welch sold 1,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.42, for a total transaction of $69,731.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,129.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Burdiek sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total value of $310,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,495.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 361,489 shares of company stock worth $18,824,726. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on FIVN shares. BidaskClub raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Summit Insights raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Five9 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Five9 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.55.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $61.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 412.07, a P/E/G ratio of 144.67 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a current ratio of 6.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.08. Five9 Inc has a 12-month low of $34.66 and a 12-month high of $63.03.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $77.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.42 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 8.90% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Five9 Inc will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

