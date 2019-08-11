88,725 Shares in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Bought by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 88,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,449,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management owned 0.13% of Aaron’s at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 31.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the first quarter valued at $125,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the first quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AAN traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.77. 685,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,260. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.28 and a 12 month high of $68.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.99.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $968.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John W. Robinson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $931,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,374,479.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven A. Michaels sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $185,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $3,376,892.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,758 shares of company stock worth $2,111,246. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAN has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Aaron’s to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Stephens set a $67.00 target price on Aaron’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Northcoast Research boosted their target price on Aaron’s from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Aaron’s from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

