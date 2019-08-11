905 Shares in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) Acquired by Personal Wealth Partners

Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Targa Resources by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

NYSE TRGP traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $35.86. 2,859,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,267,780. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.30 and a beta of 1.76. Targa Resources Corp has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $59.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,820.00%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

