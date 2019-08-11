$987.11 Million in Sales Expected for Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) to post sales of $987.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Hub Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $946.70 million and the highest is $1.10 billion. Hub Group reported sales of $933.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full year sales of $3.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $4.17 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.99 billion to $4.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $921.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.45 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $46.00 target price on Hub Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised Hub Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Cowen raised Hub Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine raised Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Hub Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,253,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,592,000 after purchasing an additional 12,053 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,833,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,041,000 after purchasing an additional 107,547 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 58.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 716,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,062,000 after purchasing an additional 263,223 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,236,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBG stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.51. 253,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,661. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.92. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.02 and a fifty-two week high of $53.40.

Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

