Abjcoin Price Hits $0.0075 on Exchanges (ABJ)

Abjcoin (CURRENCY:ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One Abjcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Abjcoin has a market capitalization of $66,172.00 and $333.00 worth of Abjcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Abjcoin has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26,151.93 or 2.28419178 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00022836 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded 39.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Abjcoin

ABJ is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2017. Abjcoin’s total supply is 9,849,382 coins and its circulating supply is 8,849,362 coins. Abjcoin’s official Twitter account is @abjcoinblockch and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Abjcoin is abjcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Abjcoin

Abjcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abjcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abjcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abjcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

