Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Stack Financial Management Inc

Stack Financial Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 190,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,036 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 4.0% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $35,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 297.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 455.9% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Accenture from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Accenture from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Argus boosted their price objective on Accenture to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $180.00 price objective on Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Accenture from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.38.

Shares of ACN traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $191.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,758,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,271. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $132.63 and a 52 week high of $197.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $191.41. The firm has a market cap of $130.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.04.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.03 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 10.93%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.35, for a total transaction of $372,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,393,674. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total value of $125,284.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,716 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,515.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,760 shares of company stock worth $4,353,328 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

