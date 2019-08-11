Actinium Price Reaches $0.0408 on Exchanges (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. During the last seven days, Actinium has traded down 17.4% against the dollar. Actinium has a market capitalization of $521,421.00 and $7,093.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Actinium coin can currently be bought for $0.0408 or 0.00000355 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000232 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Wispr (WSP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

Actinium is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 12,786,900 coins. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Actinium

Actinium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

