Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.02-2.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.19-6.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.38 billion.Activision Blizzard also updated its FY19 guidance to $1.41 EPS.

NASDAQ ATVI traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.06. 10,668,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,313,044. The company has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. Activision Blizzard has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $84.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 23.69%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Activision Blizzard from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Activision Blizzard from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.03.

In other news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 11,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $542,964.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 5,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $268,463.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,332 shares of company stock worth $1,021,187. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

