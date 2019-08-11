Actuant Co. (NYSE:ATU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Actuant Co. (NYSE:ATU) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.96.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price target on shares of Actuant and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. GMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $0.75 price target on shares of Actuant in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Actuant alerts:

NYSE ATU traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.75. 348,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,946. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.65. Actuant has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.03.

Actuant (NYSE:ATU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Actuant had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Actuant will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Actuant’s payout ratio is 3.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Actuant in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Actuant in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Actuant in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Actuant in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Actuant in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

About Actuant

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Engineered Components & Systems (EC&S). The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Actuant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actuant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.