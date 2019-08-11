Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 million. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.65% and a negative net margin of 205.32%.

NASDAQ:ADMP traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.04. 818,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,406. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.21. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $4.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get Adamis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADMP. ValuEngine upgraded Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James set a $4.00 price target on Adamis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Dawson James began coverage on Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.67.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

Recommended Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.