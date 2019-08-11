Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) PT Set at $92.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a $92.00 target price on Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Addus Homecare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Sidoti boosted their target price on Addus Homecare from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Addus Homecare from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Addus Homecare in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.44.

NASDAQ ADUS opened at $83.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.65. Addus Homecare has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $84.99.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $149.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.66 million. Addus Homecare had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 3.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Addus Homecare will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Addus Homecare news, Director Mark L. First sold 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $32,595,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,706.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Poff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $1,411,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,667.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Addus Homecare in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare by 58.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Addus Homecare in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in shares of Addus Homecare in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Addus Homecare in the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Addus Homecare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

