Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) Price Reaches $0.0040 on Exchanges

Advanced Internet Blocks (CURRENCY:AIB) traded up 16.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. Advanced Internet Blocks has a market capitalization of $133,039.00 and $3.00 worth of Advanced Internet Blocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Advanced Internet Blocks coin can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Advanced Internet Blocks has traded 19.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.63 or 0.00768562 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00011358 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00013041 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000522 BTC.

About Advanced Internet Blocks

AIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 15th, 2015. Advanced Internet Blocks’ total supply is 31,412,852,523 coins and its circulating supply is 32,852,523 coins. Advanced Internet Blocks’ official website is aib.iobond.com.

Buying and Selling Advanced Internet Blocks

Advanced Internet Blocks can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Internet Blocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Advanced Internet Blocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Advanced Internet Blocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

