AgJunction (TSE:AJX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.44

Shares of AgJunction Inc (TSE:AJX) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44, with a volume of 44200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The firm has a market cap of $55.58 million and a PE ratio of 23.50.

AgJunction Company Profile (TSE:AJX)

AgJunction Inc provides hardware and software solutions for the precision agricultural industry worldwide. The company's products are used in precision machine guidance, steering, and flow control. It offers Outback guidance systems; Outback eDriveXC, eDriveTC, eDriveXD, and eDriveESi automated steering products; Outback STX and Outback MAX terminals; and AC110 application control products.

