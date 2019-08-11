Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AIR FRANCE-KLM is an airline company. The Company’s core business is passenger transport, cargo transport, and aircraft maintenance services. The Group is the world leader in terms of international passenger traffic; and its cargo activity (not including integrators) and is one of the world’s major maintenance service providers. The Group structure is simple: a holding company with two airline subsidiaries. Air France-KLM has established a set of clearly defined commitments to ensure that its strategy of profitable growth goes hand in hand with environmental quality and social progress. “

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AFLYY. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Air France-KLM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Air France-KLM from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Air France-KLM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of AFLYY stock opened at $11.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00. Air France-KLM has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $14.95.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

Further Reading: What is Forex?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air France-KLM (AFLYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.