Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Updates Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) issued an update on its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.04-0.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $12-14 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.98 million.Airgain also updated its Q3 guidance to ($0.04)-$0.05 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRG traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.72. 271,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,632. Airgain has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $17.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.60. The company has a market cap of $112.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.41 and a beta of 1.93.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Airgain had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AIRG shares. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Airgain in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Airgain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Airgain from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Airgain from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Airgain in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.25.

In related news, CEO James K. Sims sold 4,476 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $62,664.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Jacob Suen sold 3,000 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 45,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,428 shares of company stock valued at $503,485 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

