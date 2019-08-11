AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.39-1.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $460.2-465.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $452.1 million.AlarmCom also updated its FY19 guidance to $1.39-1.41 EPS.

ALRM traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $50.29. 1,433,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,767. AlarmCom has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $71.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.24.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. AlarmCom had a negative return on equity of 89.29% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $121.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. AlarmCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AlarmCom will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALRM. Jefferies Financial Group cut AlarmCom from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of AlarmCom in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on AlarmCom from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BidaskClub cut AlarmCom from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AlarmCom from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.90.

In other news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total value of $74,134.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,421.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jean-Paul Martin sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total value of $55,606.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 146,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,554,611.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,304 shares of company stock valued at $192,544. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

AlarmCom Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

