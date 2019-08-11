Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $98.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Allakos Inc. is a clinical stage bio-technology company. It discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of allergic, inflammatory and proliferative diseases. Allakos Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get Allakos alerts:

Shares of Allakos stock opened at $84.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.78. Allakos has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $92.84.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allakos will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allakos news, Director John P. Mckearn sold 53,906 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $2,133,060.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund (Ohi Rivervest II sold 93,735 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total value of $3,733,465.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,373 shares of company stock worth $7,408,059 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLK. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Allakos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Allakos by 4,853.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allakos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allakos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of Allakos by 203.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allakos (ALLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.