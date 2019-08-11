Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $444.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,919,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,221. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a one year low of $8.54 and a one year high of $14.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.97.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Sunday. BidaskClub downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 8.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,121,749 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,786,000 after purchasing an additional 239,288 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,513,987 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,234,000 after acquiring an additional 167,430 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $19,775,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 1.9% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,903,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,140,000 after acquiring an additional 35,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 1,209.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,451,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,482 shares during the last quarter.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

