Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by Magnolia Group LLC

Magnolia Group LLC trimmed its stake in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,242,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 384,614 shares during the quarter. Ally Financial makes up 17.7% of Magnolia Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Magnolia Group LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $162,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Ally Financial by 69.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ally Financial news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $73,081.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 103,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,266.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Diane E. Morais sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 220,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,338,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,666 shares of company stock valued at $706,918. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALLY stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.85. 1,727,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,674,117. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.92. Ally Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $34.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.31.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.36%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALLY shares. Oppenheimer set a $33.00 target price on Ally Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ally Financial to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup set a $39.00 target price on Ally Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on Ally Financial from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

