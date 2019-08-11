Almeela Reaches Market Cap of $20,837.00 (KZE)

Almeela (CURRENCY:KZE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Almeela has a total market capitalization of $20,837.00 and $59,271.00 worth of Almeela was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Almeela has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. One Almeela token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0285 or 0.00000250 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX and LATOKEN.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00013456 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000986 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Dash Green (DASHG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Mero (MERO) traded 294.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000067 BTC.

APR Coin (APR) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Blocknode (BND) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ROIyal Coin (ROCO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About Almeela

Almeela is a token. Almeela’s total supply is 26,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 731,053 tokens. Almeela’s official Twitter account is @almeelatoken. Almeela’s official website is www.almeela.com.

Almeela Token Trading

Almeela can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Almeela directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Almeela should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Almeela using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

