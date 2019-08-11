Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Stock Price Down 17.1%

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) traded down 17.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.50 and last traded at $14.77, 28,259,497 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 251% from the average session volume of 8,060,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.81.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $35.00 target price on Amarin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Amarin in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amarin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -37.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.48.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 111.75% and a negative net margin of 27.51%. The company had revenue of $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Amarin’s revenue was up 90.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David M. Stack sold 51,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total transaction of $1,158,359.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Berg sold 113,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $2,104,295.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 642,388 shares of company stock valued at $13,041,271. 2.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRN. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,710,000 after buying an additional 904,624 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 1,740,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,739,000 after buying an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,612,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,472,000 after buying an additional 585,000 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 395.7% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,021,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,211,000 after buying an additional 815,616 shares during the period. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 761,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,805,000 after buying an additional 128,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

