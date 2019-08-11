Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.77-0.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $845-885 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $853.57 million.Ameresco also updated its FY19 guidance to $0.77-0.85 EPS.

NYSE AMRC opened at $14.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ameresco has a 1-year low of $11.73 and a 1-year high of $18.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.40 million, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.54.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $198.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ameresco will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMRC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ameresco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameresco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ameresco currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

