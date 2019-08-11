Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $198.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.95 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Ameresco updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.77-0.85 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $0.77-0.85 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AMRC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.40. 84,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.33. Ameresco has a 1-year low of $11.73 and a 1-year high of $18.05. The company has a market capitalization of $701.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.54.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMRC. ValuEngine downgraded Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,046,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,762,000 after purchasing an additional 37,928 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 228,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 19,662 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,519,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,423,000 after purchasing an additional 127,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameresco by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 12,812 shares in the last quarter. 29.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

