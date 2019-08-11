American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 274.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,841 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.09% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $6,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,322,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,543 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 22,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. HGI Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter worth $5,659,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 113,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

In related news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $224,942.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,883,697.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie G. Heim sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,204 shares in the company, valued at $1,435,865.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,225,670 shares of company stock worth $29,250,485. 27.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMH traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $24.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,158,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,895. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.62. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.05.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $281.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.04 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.87%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

