American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen reissued a hold rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine lowered American Outdoor Brands from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised American Outdoor Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush set a $10.00 price target on American Outdoor Brands and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.60.

NASDAQ:AOBC traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,420. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.68. American Outdoor Brands has a twelve month low of $8.19 and a twelve month high of $15.95. The company has a market cap of $470.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.11.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $175.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 196.9% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M lifted its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Knott David M now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,304,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,715,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 79,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 16,246 shares in the last quarter. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

