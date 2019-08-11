American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

APEI has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut American Public Education from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Public Education from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised American Public Education from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. American Public Education currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Get American Public Education alerts:

American Public Education stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.06. The stock had a trading volume of 147,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,189. American Public Education has a 12 month low of $24.44 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.54. The firm has a market cap of $419.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 5.88.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. American Public Education had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $70.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Public Education will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in American Public Education by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 358,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,593,000 after buying an additional 34,642 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in American Public Education by 275.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 294,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,695,000 after buying an additional 215,891 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Public Education by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 200,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after buying an additional 10,411 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 401.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 153,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 34,817 shares in the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.