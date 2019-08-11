AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,355,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $776,191,000 after purchasing an additional 80,100 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 3.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,615,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,936,000 after purchasing an additional 172,395 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 24.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,147,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,081,000 after purchasing an additional 823,704 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,983,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,507,000 after purchasing an additional 33,839 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,966,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,498,000 after purchasing an additional 162,203 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AME stock traded down $1.60 on Friday, reaching $85.33. 1,100,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,305. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.17. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.14 and a twelve month high of $92.30. The company has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.17.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. AMETEK had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.02%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AME. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on AMETEK from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AMETEK from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AMETEK from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.36.

In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 16,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $1,412,016.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,502,752.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $495,777.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,081.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,800 shares of company stock worth $7,936,112 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

