Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Down 5%

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)’s share price dropped 5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.76 and last traded at $10.82, approximately 2,100,161 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 3,110,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.39.

FOLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amicus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a current ratio of 7.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.85.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 336.41% and a negative return on equity of 75.02%. The business had revenue of $44.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. Amicus Therapeutics’s revenue was up 107.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $223,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 770,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,589,948.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Raab sold 5,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $55,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,068.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $779,000 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 374.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,098,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,518,000 after purchasing an additional 866,793 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 169,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 10,911 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 82,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 16,234 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 1,606,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,847,000 after buying an additional 822,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 19,616,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,778,000 after buying an additional 11,292,845 shares during the last quarter.

About Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

