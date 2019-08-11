Amon (AMN) Price Reaches $0.0014 on Top Exchanges

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 11th. Amon has a market capitalization of $791,272.00 and approximately $43.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Amon has traded 23.8% lower against the US dollar. One Amon token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Amon

Amon launched on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 549,920,386 tokens. The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech. Amon’s official website is amon.tech. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Amon

Amon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

