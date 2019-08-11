Analysts Anticipate First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $27.79 Million

Equities research analysts expect First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) to report sales of $27.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First of Long Island’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.17 million to $28.40 million. First of Long Island posted sales of $23.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that First of Long Island will report full year sales of $111.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $110.56 million to $112.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $112.47 million, with estimates ranging from $110.73 million to $114.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First of Long Island.

Get First of Long Island alerts:

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.81 million. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 28.68%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FLIC shares. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of First of Long Island in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 15th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in First of Long Island in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in First of Long Island by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 33,553 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in First of Long Island by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First of Long Island by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 732,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,614,000 after acquiring an additional 61,242 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First of Long Island by 9.4% in the first quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 51,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the period. 54.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FLIC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.87. The stock had a trading volume of 46,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,242. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.38. The stock has a market cap of $541.59 million, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.61. First of Long Island has a 52-week low of $17.53 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. First of Long Island’s payout ratio is presently 41.72%.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First of Long Island (FLIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.